Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 69,622 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $103,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AES by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

AES Stock Up 0.1%

AES opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.40%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

Featured Articles

