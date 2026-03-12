Analysts Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $31.00

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,700. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,912.27. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,718 shares of company stock worth $3,798,581. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayban purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Privia Health Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh quarterly results showed an earnings and revenue beat: Q4 EPS $0.25 vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue $541.2M (vs. $516.6M est.), with revenue up ~17% YoY — evidence of durable top-line growth that supports the company’s longer-term growth story. Earnings & company page

Fresh quarterly results showed an earnings and revenue beat: Q4 EPS $0.25 vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue $541.2M (vs. $516.6M est.), with revenue up ~17% YoY — evidence of durable top-line growth that supports the company’s longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive: multiple firms (JPMorgan, RBC, Wolfe, BMO) have issued Outperform/Overweight views and raised price targets (consensus ~ $31), providing upside vs. current levels. That analyst support can limit downside and attract buyer interest. Analyst notes

Analyst sentiment remains constructive: multiple firms (JPMorgan, RBC, Wolfe, BMO) have issued Outperform/Overweight views and raised price targets (consensus ~ $31), providing upside vs. current levels. That analyst support can limit downside and attract buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying reported (e.g., RBC, AQR, Intech added shares recently) and very high institutional ownership (~94%) — institutional inflows can stabilize the stock and are a backstop for larger pullbacks. Institutional holdings

Institutional buying reported (e.g., RBC, AQR, Intech added shares recently) and very high institutional ownership (~94%) — institutional inflows can stabilize the stock and are a backstop for larger pullbacks. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation context: 50-day ~$23.00, 200-day ~$23.61, 52‑week range $18.77–$26.51; current multiples are elevated (P/E >100), so the stock is sensitive to execution and guidance. Chart & technicals

Technical/valuation context: 50-day ~$23.00, 200-day ~$23.61, 52‑week range $18.77–$26.51; current multiples are elevated (P/E >100), so the stock is sensitive to execution and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by the CEO — Parth Mehrotra sold ~63,439 shares across March 6 and March 9 (aggregate proceeds ≈ $1.46M). Large CEO sales are often viewed negatively by the market even if done for non-firm reasons. CEO Form 4

Insider selling by the CEO — Parth Mehrotra sold ~63,439 shares across March 6 and March 9 (aggregate proceeds ≈ $1.46M). Large CEO sales are often viewed negatively by the market even if done for non-firm reasons. Negative Sentiment: CFO David Mountcastle sold 11,006 shares across March 6 and March 9 (~$253k), reducing his stake — additional insider sales from senior finance leadership adds to downward pressure. CFO Form 4

CFO David Mountcastle sold 11,006 shares across March 6 and March 9 (~$253k), reducing his stake — additional insider sales from senior finance leadership adds to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: EVP Edward Fargis sold ~9,343 shares across the two dates (~$215k), trimming his position — multiple concurrent insider sales by the C-suite increases perceived selling pressure. EVP Form 4

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

