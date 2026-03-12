Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL) Short Interest Update

Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 67,207 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the February 12th total of 156,370 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youlife Group stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Youlife Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Youlife Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Youlife Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Youlife Group Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:YOUL opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Youlife Group has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Youlife Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youlife Group Inc is a blue-collar lifetime service provider with a under school management model and development projects. Youlife Group Inc, formerly known as Distoken Acquisition Corporation, is based in BEIJING.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youlife Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youlife Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.