Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$28.06

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Roth Mkm raised North American Construction Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$22.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$662.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.05.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of C$305.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

