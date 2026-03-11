Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 28,367 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.