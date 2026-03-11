Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,923 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $70,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $362.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

