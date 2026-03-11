Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,358 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $85,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FER. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ferrovial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 0.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ferrovial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FER stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34.

FER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price target (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.12.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

