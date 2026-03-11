Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $105,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.