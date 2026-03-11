Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Releases Earnings Results

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 37.26 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Law Debenture had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 67.30%.

Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 1,118 on Wednesday. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 737.17 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,134.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,066.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.13.

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

