Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.51.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consumer Portfolio Services currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

