Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 443,398 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the February 12th total of 4,537,999 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,161,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,161,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.