iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGIGet Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.44. 29,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 26,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

