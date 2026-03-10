iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.21. Approximately 67,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 26,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 274.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 84,800.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,185,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.