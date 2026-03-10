Comparing Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -10.35, meaning that its share price is 1,135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 17.20 -$14.87 million ($0.52) -21.33 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Axion Power International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -43.41% -32.64% -10.70% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 1 1 4 1 2.71 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 0.00

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Axion Power International

(Get Free Report)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.