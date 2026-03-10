Critical Review: Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) and Plutus Financial Group (NASDAQ:PLUT)

Plutus Financial Group (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Plutus Financial Group and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Plutus Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plutus Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bitcoin Depot 1 2 3 0 2.33

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 763.28%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Plutus Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plutus Financial Group $1.25 million 36.59 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot $573.70 million 0.09 -$11.69 million $1.61 2.94

This table compares Plutus Financial Group and Bitcoin Depot”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plutus Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plutus Financial Group and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plutus Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot 1.44% 791.02% 9.06%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats Plutus Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plutus Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Mission of Plutus Group “Integrity, Persistence, Professionalism, Innovation and Vitality” are the five core values of Plutus Group. The Company takes “Integrity” as the foundation of our business, “Persistence” as everything customer-oriented, and it provide customers with “Professional” products and quality services. The Company’s business strategy is to practice “Innovation” and “Vigor” in service to its customers. The Company has a development vision is to become a leading Asian financial institution. The Company believes that its greatest responsibility is to create common good with society. The Company will continue to use its influence on financial markets to create a new paradigm. Plutus Group provides financial services through its primary Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, Plutus Securities and Plutus Asset Management. Plutus Securities is licensed with the SFC to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities and mainly offers (i) securities dealings and brokerage services; (ii) margin financing services; and (iii) underwriting and placing services and is also an exchange participant of the HKEx. Plutus Asset Management is licensed with the SFC to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities in Hong Kong and mainly offers (i) asset management services and (ii) investment advisory services to our customers. Our team is familiar with the local and global financial markets and has extensive experience in investment and asset management. Through comprehensive training and our dedication to quality services, our team provides customers with comprehensive professional analysis and investment advice. The principal executive offices of the Company are located at 8/F, 80 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Company’s registered office in the Cayman Islands is currently located at the office of Quality Corporate Services Ltd., Suite 102, Cannon Place, P.O. Box 712, North Sound Rd., George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9006 Cayman Islands, which may be changed from time to time at the discretion of directors. The Company’s agent for service of process in the United States is The Crone Law Group P.C., 500 Fifth Ave, Suite 938, New York, NY.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.