Insider Selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells 6,076 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider John Breeden sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $312,002.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,518.60. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. 1,108,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ANB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.1% in the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Q2 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

