GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) CFO Sells $119,341.88 in Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 2,492 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $119,341.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 306,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,677,087.75. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Freidin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Aaron Freidin sold 655 shares of GRAIL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $34,721.55.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of GRAIL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $480,277.41.

GRAIL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. 1,587,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,505. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 277.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

GRAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Institutional Trading of GRAIL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after buying an additional 993,684 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,085,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after buying an additional 455,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,980,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,535,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GRAIL by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,418,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,385,000 after acquiring an additional 588,647 shares in the last quarter.

About GRAIL

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

See Also

