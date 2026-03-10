Brady Brewer Sells 1,641 Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.77. 9,372,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650,715. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America set a $114.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

