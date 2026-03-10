Brady Brewer Sells 1,641 Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.77. 9,372,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650,715. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: New Nashville supply‑chain hub — Management’s opening of a supply‑chain and corporate hub in Nashville (with some Seattle staff relocation and local hiring) could lower distribution costs, improve store inventory flow and support new product rollouts, boosting margins over time. Starbucks’ New Nashville Supply Chain Hub Could Be A Game Changer For Starbucks (SBUX)
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. transactions rising — Zacks notes U.S. transactions increased for the first time in eight quarters, lifting comps and signaling improving customer traffic, which supports revenue recovery risk/reward. The Zacks Analyst Blog Starbucks, McDonald’s and Dutch Bros
- Neutral Sentiment: New coverage from DA Davidson — Additional analyst coverage can increase liquidity and attention but doesn’t signal a directional view by itself. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/price context — Recent commentary on whether the current share price is “fair” highlights mixed short‑term performance and that investors are reassessing long‑term growth vs. elevated multiples. Is Starbucks (SBUX) Pricing Fair After Recent Mixed Share Price Performance?
- Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgrade — Wolfe Research cut SBUX to Peer Perform (from Outperform), warning Starbucks is early in a multi‑year turnaround and faces high execution risk; analyst skepticism can pressure sentiment and cap multiple expansion. Starbucks downgraded at Wolfe Research as execution risk remains high
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/sector criticism — Commentary urging investors to buy a different coffee stock and coverage pieces highlighting competition add downward pressure on conviction for SBUX as a growth play. Don’t Buy Starbucks Stock (SBUX), Says Wolfe Research. Buy This Coffee Company Instead
- Negative Sentiment: Brand backlash risk — A government health official’s public criticism about sugar in seasonal drinks could dent brand perception and invite regulatory or PR headwinds around product formulation and marketing. Starbucks Balances Nashville Supply Chain Push With Sugar Backlash Questions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
