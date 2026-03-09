BOX (NYSE:BOX) COO Olivia Nottebohm Sells 4,612 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $118,897.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 465,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,993,345.82. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $120,096.48.

On Friday, December 26th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $137,622.08.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. 2,411,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,126. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. BOX had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 9.80%.The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in BOX by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in BOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

