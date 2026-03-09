Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $10,784.97 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $10,784.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,641.30. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Jeanna Steele sold 1,104 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $13,623.36.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 4,430 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $78,854.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,723,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 3,147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 153,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 148,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.7% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 498,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,588 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,803 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

