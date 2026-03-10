Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sweetgreen (SG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) recently:

3/9/2026 – Sweetgreen is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Sweetgreen is now covered by DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.60. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,720.53. This represents a 24.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

