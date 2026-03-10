Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sweetgreen (SG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) recently:
- 3/9/2026 – Sweetgreen is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2026 – Sweetgreen is now covered by DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.60. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen
In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,720.53. This represents a 24.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.
