Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,264 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $398.68. 66,757,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,493,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 369.15, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

