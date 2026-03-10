Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,264 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tesla Stock Performance
TSLA stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $398.68. 66,757,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,493,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 369.15, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tesla
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding charging capacity with a 400+ stall Supercharger hub in California to ease congestion on a key corridor — a concrete customer-experience and delivery-enabler that supports vehicle demand and charging network moat. Can Tesla Solve EV Congestion With 400+ New Supercharger Stalls?
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Optimus/robot push remains a strategic growth story beyond cars — plans to shift Fremont capacity and a Gen‑3 robot reveal keep the long-term narrative (AGI/robotics TAM) alive, which underpins premium valuation if execution succeeds. Tesla Optimus Robot Push Reshapes Growth Story Beyond Electric Vehicles
- Neutral Sentiment: Rumors around a potential SpaceX IPO and talk of giving Tesla shareholders access create an indirect narrative tailwind for Musk-linked assets — uncertain timing and structure make the impact speculative. The SpaceX IPO Could Be the Biggest Ever—Here’s What We Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Large investors’ moves in related tech names (e.g., Leo KoGuan adding Nvidia) signal portfolio rotations during market stress but are not direct drivers of TSLA fundamentals. Nvidia Draws $350 Million Bet as Tesla Billionaire Doubles Stake
- Negative Sentiment: Executive departures: Tesla lost a veteran director working on the robotaxi backend and long‑time finance VP Sendil Palani announced his exit after 17 years — leadership churn raises execution risk ahead of major product rollouts (robotaxi/Autonomy). Tesla Loses Director Behind Robotaxi Backend Tesla Loses Key Finance Leader
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and safety pressure: reports of deteriorating FSD safety metrics and a renewed NHTSA probe into FSD raise near-term liability, compliance and rollout concerns for the autonomy roadmap. Tesla’s FSD Safety Metrics ‘Sharply Deteriorating,’ Says Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and competition: several banks and market experts have turned more cautious, citing stretched valuations, delivery declines and intensifying competition from BYD, Rivian, Lucid and new robotaxi entrants (Waymo, Zoox). That combination is pressuring investor conviction and multiple compression. Tesla stock: why three big banks are turning bearish on TSLA Here’s how Amazon just stepped up its robotaxi competition
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/operational headwinds: concerns about a possible semiconductor squeeze and rising oil/pricing pressures are cited as factors that could hurt production and margins. Tesla Stock Is Dropping: What’s Going On Today?
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.