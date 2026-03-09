Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Insider Nicolas Jammet Buys 4,428 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet acquired 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $25,283.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,720.53. The trade was a 24.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 6.9%

SG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,927,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.93. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $155.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sweetgreen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 312.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 165.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

