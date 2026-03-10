Insider Selling: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells 7,736 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $105,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $504,600.80. The trade was a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SGRY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.30. 1,453,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Broker consensus: Several brokerages give SGRY an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy," which can support demand and sentiment among growth/healthcare investors.

Surgery Partners will present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), offering management a chance to reiterate guidance, margin plans and strategy — a potential catalyst if commentary is constructive.

Industry write-ups summarizing outpatient and specialty care Q4 results include Surgery Partners; these summaries provide context on revenue and margin trends but add no single new catalyst.

Some outlets note mixed analyst opinions — supportive ratings exist but others highlight execution and margin risk; inconsistent analyst messaging can limit strong directional moves.

Law firm Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into potential securities law violations tied to past management statements about margin expansion — this raises legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty.

Multiple insiders — including the CEO (Jason Evans), CFO (David Doherty) and several other officers — sold shares the week of Mar 5–6 (large blocks at ~$13.60–$13.93). Concentrated insider disposals can be perceived negatively by the market.

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

