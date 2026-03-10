Thomas Wojcik Sells 8,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Wojcik sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.30, for a total value of $2,290,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 159,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,654,829.50. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:AMG traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.01. The company had a trading volume of 457,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,665. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $408.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.