John Breeden Sells 68,707 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider John Breeden sold 68,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $3,554,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,839.76. The trade was a 43.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QTWO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $96.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,995,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,929,000 after acquiring an additional 82,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Q2 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,141,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,658,000 after buying an additional 1,454,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,387 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,694,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after buying an additional 553,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,158,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

