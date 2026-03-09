Insider Selling: Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Insider Sells 8,008 Shares of Stock

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Flood sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,025.38. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Flood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Jonathan Flood sold 7,000 shares of Tronox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $52,850.00.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 3,144,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

