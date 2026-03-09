V2X (VVX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of V2X (NYSE: VVX) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2026 – V2X had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – V2X had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – V2X had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – V2X had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – V2X was given a new $94.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/24/2026 – V2X had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from $65.00.

1/14/2026 – V2X had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – V2X had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $66,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,550,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,477,555.05. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

