Jonathan Mayle Sells 12,725 Shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $36,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 455,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,864.35. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Trading Down 4.1%

HNST stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,835. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Honest had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $88.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on Honest in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

Featured Stories

