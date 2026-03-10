Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider William Trenton Webb Sells 1,794 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider William Trenton Webb sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $24,864.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,226.30. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Trenton Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, William Trenton Webb sold 272 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $3,788.96.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 1,453,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,344. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 11,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,777,000 after buying an additional 4,681,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,803,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,959,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,714 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,995,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.5% in the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Key Surgery Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Surgery Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus: Several brokerages give SGRY an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand and sentiment among growth/healthcare investors. Brokerage Recommendation

Broker consensus: Several brokerages give SGRY an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand and sentiment among growth/healthcare investors. Positive Sentiment: Investor conference: Surgery Partners will present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), offering management a chance to reiterate guidance, margin plans and strategy — a potential catalyst if commentary is constructive. Conference Announcement

Investor conference: Surgery Partners will present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), offering management a chance to reiterate guidance, margin plans and strategy — a potential catalyst if commentary is constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 highlights coverage: Industry write-ups summarizing outpatient and specialty care Q4 results include Surgery Partners; these summaries provide context on revenue and margin trends but add no single new catalyst. Q4 Coverage

Q4 highlights coverage: Industry write-ups summarizing outpatient and specialty care Q4 results include Surgery Partners; these summaries provide context on revenue and margin trends but add no single new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed: Some outlets note mixed analyst opinions — supportive ratings exist but others highlight execution and margin risk; inconsistent analyst messaging can limit strong directional moves. Analysts Mixed

Analyst views mixed: Some outlets note mixed analyst opinions — supportive ratings exist but others highlight execution and margin risk; inconsistent analyst messaging can limit strong directional moves. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder fraud probe: Law firm Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into potential securities law violations tied to past management statements about margin expansion — this raises legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Fraud Investigation

Shareholder fraud probe: Law firm Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into potential securities law violations tied to past management statements about margin expansion — this raises legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling: Multiple insiders — including the CEO (Jason Evans), CFO (David Doherty) and several other officers — sold shares the week of Mar 5–6 (large blocks at ~$13.60–$13.93). Concentrated insider disposals can be perceived negatively by the market; representative SEC filings available. SEC Filing (CEO Sale)

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.