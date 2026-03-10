Contrasting ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 1.23% 37.78% 18.71% ZW Data Action Technologies -33.25% -59.11% -21.51%

Risk and Volatility

Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 1 3 4 1 2.56 ZW Data Action Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gambling.com Group and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 113.95%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and ZW Data Action Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $154.52 million 0.98 $30.68 million $0.05 84.80 ZW Data Action Technologies $15.44 million 0.16 -$3.76 million ($0.74) -1.05

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.