Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $199,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,782,966.62. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $150,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $168,012.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $192,384.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $187,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $217,044.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total transaction of $286,930.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $281,008.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $1,155,361.20.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $286,076.00.

GWRE stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 57.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $5,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,967,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 901.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

