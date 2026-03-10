GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) President Joshua Ofman Sells 690 Shares

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) President Joshua Ofman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $36,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 435,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,102,712.18. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GRAIL Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:GRAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.82. 1,587,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 5.21. GRAIL, Inc. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 277.46%. Equities research analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GRAIL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in GRAIL by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in GRAIL by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in GRAIL by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on GRAIL in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

