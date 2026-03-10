Nanovibronix (FEED) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nanovibronix to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nanovibronix
|$2.56 million
|-$3.70 million
|-0.05
|Nanovibronix Competitors
|$61.19 million
|-$27.52 million
|1.49
Risk and Volatility
Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s competitors have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nanovibronix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nanovibronix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Nanovibronix Competitors
|80
|82
|163
|7
|2.29
As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Nanovibronix’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nanovibronix
|-275.12%
|-24.78%
|-19.24%
|Nanovibronix Competitors
|-569.68%
|-123.14%
|-53.62%
Summary
Nanovibronix competitors beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Nanovibronix
NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.
