Chrystal Jensen Sells 30,845 Shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $61,998.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,059,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,869.39. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cerus Price Performance
NASDAQ:CERS remained flat at $1.93 on Monday. 2,029,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,307. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.51. Cerus Corporation has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on CERS
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.
The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.