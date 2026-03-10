Chrystal Jensen Sells 30,845 Shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $61,998.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,059,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,869.39. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERS remained flat at $1.93 on Monday. 2,029,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,307. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.51. Cerus Corporation has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,783,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cerus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 17.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,470,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 519,301 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 733,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,423,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on CERS

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.