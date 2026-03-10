Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Insider Sells $3,165,350.10 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 104,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $3,165,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,850.60. The trade was a 60.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 101,409 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $3,071,678.61.

On Friday, March 6th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 94,124 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $2,853,839.68.

On Friday, February 20th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 45,481 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,605,934.11.

On Monday, January 5th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.77. 761,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%.The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

