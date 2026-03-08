Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to post earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $692.4460 million for the quarter. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,475,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,880,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,188,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,933,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

