Solitario Resources (XPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2026

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPLGet Free Report) (TSE:SLR) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Solitario Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.41. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Solitario Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solitario Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solitario Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Solitario Resources in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario’s work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company’s project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

Read More

Earnings History for Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.