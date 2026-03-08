Solitario Resources (XPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Solitario Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.41. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Solitario Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solitario Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Solitario Resources in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario’s work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company’s project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

