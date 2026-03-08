Comparing Check-Cap (MBAI) & Its Competitors

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Check-Cap to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.
Risk and Volatility
Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap’s peers have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Check-Cap and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Check-Cap Competitors
|-569.68%
|-122.96%
|-53.63%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Check-Cap and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Check-Cap
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Check-Cap Competitors
|80
|82
|161
|7
|2.29
As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.05%. Given Check-Cap’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Check-Cap has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Check-Cap and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|-$25.15 million
|-0.64
|Check-Cap Competitors
|$61.19 million
|-$32.64 million
|5.16
Check-Cap’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Check-Cap peers beat Check-Cap on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
