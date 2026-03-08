Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $207,609.22 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KMI stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 755,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after buying an additional 67,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms raised targets or forecasts this week (Mizuho raised its target to $37 and issued an outperform; Morgan Stanley and RBC also boosted targets), adding analyst momentum that can attract buyer interest.

Positive Sentiment: Sector coverage is favoring midstream names as defensive, fee‑based income plays amid oil volatility and geopolitical risk; KMI is repeatedly cited as a buy for yield and stability, which can draw dividend-focused flows.

Positive Sentiment: KMI expanded its post‑FID natural gas project backlog to roughly $10 billion (adding about $900M), signaling visible fee‑based projects tied to LNG and power demand that support future cash flows.

Positive Sentiment: The company recently paid its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$1.17, ~3.5% yield), reinforcing the income story that attracts yield‑seeking investors.

Neutral Sentiment: While backlog expansion is positive, some coverage highlights fair‑value and cash‑flow scrutiny—investors may wait for clearer project execution and returns before assigning more valuation upside.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares at ≈$33.67 on March 5. The sale is modest versus his total holdings but can be perceived negatively by some investors.

Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch noted KMI underperformed peers on Thursday, a reminder that sector rotation and near‑term relative weakness can drag the share price even amid constructive company headlines.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

