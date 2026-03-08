Insider Buying: American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Director Buys $230,400.00 in Stock

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Busch acquired 240,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,336. The trade was a 23.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Richard Busch bought 90,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Richard Busch bought 101,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $199,980.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Richard Busch bought 175,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $290,500.00.

ABTC opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.81. American Bitcoin Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTC. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in American Bitcoin in the third quarter worth $4,886,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Bitcoin during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Bitcoin during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Bitcoin in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Bitcoin in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Material insider buying — Directors Justin Mateen and Richard Busch made multiple, large purchases (including 1.8M and 90k-share buys) that signal management confidence and can support demand for the shares. Insider trading alert

Material insider buying — Directors Justin Mateen and Richard Busch made multiple, large purchases (including 1.8M and 90k-share buys) that signal management confidence and can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Large BTC treasury reported — Coverage noting roughly 6,500 BTC on the balance sheet reframes ABTC as a crypto-treasury play as well as a miner, which can attract investors focused on Bitcoin holdings rather than short-term mining revenue. BTC treasury coverage

Large BTC treasury reported — Coverage noting roughly 6,500 BTC on the balance sheet reframes ABTC as a crypto-treasury play as well as a miner, which can attract investors focused on Bitcoin holdings rather than short-term mining revenue. Positive Sentiment: Mining capacity expansion — ABTC purchased 3.05 EH/s for Hut 8’s reactivated Drumheller site, which should increase future hashpower and potential BTC production if mining economics are favorable. Mining capacity purchase

Mining capacity expansion — ABTC purchased 3.05 EH/s for Hut 8’s reactivated Drumheller site, which should increase future hashpower and potential BTC production if mining economics are favorable. Positive Sentiment: Institutional positioning — Recent reported institutional buys and analyst coverage have improved liquidity and created longer‑term demand anchors for the shares. MarketBeat coverage

Institutional positioning — Recent reported institutional buys and analyst coverage have improved liquidity and created longer‑term demand anchors for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports are effectively uninformative (zero/NaN data) — no clear short-squeeze dynamic to push price higher or lower in the near term.

Short-interest reports are effectively uninformative (zero/NaN data) — no clear short-squeeze dynamic to push price higher or lower in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting headlines and high intraday volatility — Some outlets highlighted a rally on the BTC‑treasury story while others emphasized a sharp drop after mining expansion news; mixed coverage likely triggered profit-taking and rapid retail flows in this high‑beta name. Rally coverage Plunge coverage

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Bitcoin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

