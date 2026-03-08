Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,000 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,941,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after acquiring an additional 242,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $278,887.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,911 shares in the company, valued at $459,967.11. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $168.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

