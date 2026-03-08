CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.43 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.