Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives $50.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.3750.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRRO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JonesTrading cut Korro Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Korro Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Korro Bio by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.98.

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

