Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,240,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 718% from the previous session’s volume of 151,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.8450 and had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

