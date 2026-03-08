Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 26th. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 7.9%

NYSE:CODI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

