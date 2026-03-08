Analysts Set Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) PT at $94.80

Shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.7333.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Westlake from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Westlake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.83. Westlake has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Westlake’s payout ratio is -18.12%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $1,756,916.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,178.36. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Albert Chao sold 40,836 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $3,004,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 627,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,507.54. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Westlake by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 44,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

