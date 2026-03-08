Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

