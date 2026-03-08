XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $189.83 and last traded at $189.83. 676,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,905,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of XPO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $156.00 price objective on XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPO by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

