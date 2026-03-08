Charles Lim Capital Ltd Buys 500,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 17.4% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $68,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

